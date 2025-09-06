EMT accused of ‘indecent assault’ was involved with multiple youth sports organizations, parents say

MARS, Pa. — Parents from multiple youth sports organizations in the Mars and North Hills areas want answers about the EMT being investigated for several incidents of what state police are calling “indecent assault” within Adams Township.

They want to know how and why Nathan Mitchell, formerly known as Joshua Werkman, was able to pass a background check.

Because no charges have been filed as of Friday, state police would not identify the EMT, but Mitchell’s employer, Quality EMS, did, confirming to Channel 11 that he is currently on leave.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> State police investigating allegations of indecent assault against EMT involved with youth football

Several parents told Channel 11 that Mitchell has worked with the M.A.R.S. Youth Football and Cheer program for the last couple of seasons, and before that, was a board member for Brad-Mar-Pine (BMP) baseball.

We spoke with a mother over the phone, who wanted to remain anonymous.

“You can know someone for years, and not really know them at all,” she said. “If we are doing all the right things and doing background checks on people who are involved in the youth, how can it not show up?”

Mars Area Recreational Sports (M.A.R.S.) Youth Football and Cheer families received an email from program leaders on Friday, reading in part:

“On the evening of Sunday, August 24th, the board was informed of an allegation of misconduct involving the EMT who had previously supported our program. The alleged incident occurred outside of our football and cheer activities, and we want to emphasize that the board has never received any complaints or reports of inappropriate behavior during program events.”

Mitchell faced similar allegations in California in 2008. 11 investigates obtained court records that show Mitchell, then known as his former name, Joshua Werkman, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor child molestation.

Court documents show he got his case dismissed in 2011 and then petitioned for a certificate of rehabilitation and pardon in 2020. Channel 11 also obtained the records for his name change.

“I checked our Pennsylvania ‘Megan’s Law’ website, and he did not show up there with either his current name or his past name. Then I looked at the California ‘Megan’s Law’ website as well, and there was no record of him there either,” said the mother.

The email from the Mars Area Recreational Sports board said the individual was removed from all program activities and permanently banned from further involvement.

BMP board members said they just learned about the allegations Friday morning and are shocked by the news.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group