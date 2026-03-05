Courthouse square demolition halted until toppled over excavator can be removed from ditch

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A demolition project in Washington is on hold after a 30-ton excavator toppled into a ditch at the site of the former Courthouse Square building on Tuesday.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed to Channel 11 that it has opened an investigation into the incident.

The operator of the excavator was evaluated by medics and was not injured, according to officials.

Engineers with Adamo Demolition — the Michigan-based company hired by Washington County to demolish the Courthouse Square building and parking garage — were at the site Wednesday assessing the situation.

An Adamo worker told Channel 11 that engineers still need to develop a plan to remove the excavator and that a crane will be brought in to lift the machine out of the ditch. That process may not happen until next week.

Washington County leaders directed questions about the incident to Adamo Demolition. The company told Channel 11 it does not have a media relations spokesperson and did not return our calls.

Meanwhile, the unusual sight drew attention from people passing along Beau Street throughout the day, with many people stopping to take photos of the overturned excavator.

