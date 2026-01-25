Courts, public office buildings announce closures amid winter storm

Schools and businesses aren’t the only places closing during the major winter storm. Courts and public office buildings in our area have announced closures as winter weather sweeps through.

Here’s the latest list of closures:

Allegheny County

Allegheny County offices will be closed on Monday. County facilities, including parks, will also be closed to the public. Employees are encouraged to work remotely where possible. Essential services will remain open.

The sheriff’s office will be open, though the real estate, civil process and firearms divisions will be closed. The Allegheny County Jail will be closed to visitors.

Divisions of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, all Magisterial District Courts in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh Municipal Court will be closed. Arraignment Court will remain open.

Armstrong County

The Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.

Fayette County

Fayette County offices will be closed on Monday. Employees who do not work in 24/7 operations are told to telework from home if needed.

FACT buses will not operate on Monday.

Washington County

Washington County offices and courts will be closed on Monday, with remote work available for employees who can. The jail, 911 center and sheriff’s office will remain open.

Westmoreland County

The Westmoreland County Courthouse will be closed on Monday. Public meetings for the Retirement Board and Prison Board will be rescheduled.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

State offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. That includes the Pittsburgh Office Buildings at 301 Fifth Avenue and 411 Seventh Avenue.

All PennDOT driver’s license and photo centers will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Customers who have road tests scheduled will be contacted to reschedule, or they may do so online.

