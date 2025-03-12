Cousins Maine Lobster adds second food truck in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Husband-and-wife team Savas and Victoria Alkoc, longtime food truck operators, are adding another truck to their business.

The Alkocs, who operate a Cousins Maine Lobster truck, are readying to add another unit to serve Pittsburgh and the surrounding regions.

Cousins Maine Lobster is a seafood food truck brand that brings Maine lobster to communities nationwide. The concept started as a passion project by cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, but gained significant investment and notoriety after appearing on the TV show, Shark Tank.

The Alkocs have operated their truck in Pittsburgh for several years, but are now looking to expand.





Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group