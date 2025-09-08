Cousins who had ‘falling out’ involved in stabbing at Ringgold High School football stadium

MONOGAHELA, Pa. — Court documents are revealing more about what led up to a stabbing at a youth football game in Washington County on Sunday afternoon.

As Channel 11 previously reported, the incident took place at Ringgold High School’s Joe Montana Stadium and Daron Carpenter, 17, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school property.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 alleges that Carpenter stabbed his cousin, a 19-year-old man with whom he had “a recent falling out with.”

A witness told police that Carpenter had suggested to the victim that they should “handle their situation in the bathroom.” After the victim agreed, they started walking down the bleachers, and when they reached the home side steps, he turned around and started punching the victim.

At that point, the witness claimed the victim said “he poked me” and held his stomach as Carpenter walked away.

The victim was flown to Allegheny General Hospital with what were described as “extensive abdominal injuries” from the stabbing. His current condition is unknown. Carpenter was taken into custody at the stadium’s concession stands and police took a knife with a four-inch blade that had blood on it as evidence.

Carpenter is being held in the Washington County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.

