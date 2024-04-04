Cox Media Group investigative teams, KFF Health News win Goldsmith government reporting award

BOSTON — 11 Investigates, other investigative teams from our Cox Media Group sister stations and KFF Health News received a 2024 Goldsmith Award from The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School during the annual Goldsmith Awards ceremony.

The award recognizes journalism that examines how government works, including how and why it can fail and how those problems can be solved.

CMG stations and KFF Health News were recognized for their joint reporting titled “Overpayment Outrage.”

11 Investigates exposed how the Social Security Administration has been overpaying billions of dollars each year to vulnerable Americans then demanding they pay the money back years later and even when it was the government’s mistake.

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award because it reflects CMG’s commitment to local news and investigative journalism,” said Marian Pittman, CMG’s President of Content. “The team’s relentless efforts to uncover the truth behind complex government policies and their implementation has resulted in tangible changes within the SSA and will directly benefit millions of people impacted by overpayments.”

11 Investigates, KFF Health News and our sister CMG stations found more than 2 million people are hit with overpayments every year and that the agency often lowers or stops their monthly checks to recover the debts.

Collectively, more than 100 stories were aired in 2023 as the situation developed.

Our reporting led to a congressional hearing and tougher oversight.

The award came just two weeks after the new chief of the Social Security Administration testified before Congress about major policy changes to reduce overpayments and limit clawbacks that left so many people in dire financial straits.

