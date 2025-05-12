Coyote follows kids around at Bridgeville park, police issue warning

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — The Bridgeville Police Department is warning the public after a coyote and her pup were spotted at McLaughlin Park.

The sighting was reported around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said the mother coyote hissed and reportedly followed kids around inside the park.

The Pennsylvania Game Warden has been advised.

The police department said if you encounter a coyote, especially one with a pup, do not make sudden moves or run. Slowly back away from the animal. Mothers will protect their pups if they feel threatened.

In general, coyotes normally avoid humans.

Police added that if you walk your dog at the park, keep the animal on the leash and away from wooded areas out of an abundance of caution.

