Crafton police report recent criminal, suspicious behavior; offer tips to prevent theft

CRAFTON, Pa. — There’s been some suspicious and criminal behavior in the area recently, and Crafton police are telling residents how to keep themselves from becoming victims.

In a social media post, Crafton police said a man was reported to be going through vehicles on Terrace Street July 19.

On July 20, police say a man was reported walking through a backyard on Parke Street, possibly trying to enter astorage shed. Another man was reported on North Lincoln avenue going through an unlocked vehicle.

Additionally, a vehicle on Broadhead Street was rummaged trough, but nothing was stolen, and two unlocked vehicles on West Steuben Street had loose change and gift cards taken from them.

On July 23, Ingram police reports of a stolen vehicle, which had been left unlocked with the keys inside. A separate stolen vehicle from another jurdiction was found nearby.

Crafton police gave residents this advice for preventing thefts:

Lock your vehicles at all times.

Do not leave valuables, keys or garage openers inside.

Stay vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

