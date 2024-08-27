Crafton police searching for missing man

CRAFTON, Pa. — Police in Crafton are searching for a missing man who they say does not have his medication.

Drew Arley Thomas, who goes by his middle name, has not been heard from since Aug. 16 when police say he texted his mother.

According to police, Thomas’ phone has been out of service since.

Thomas is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a beard and may be wearing dark pants and a yellow sweatshirt.

Police said he could be in the Point State Park area or downtown Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crafton Borough Police Department.

