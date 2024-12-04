Cranberry Township asking residents to conserve water due to main break

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township is asking residents to conserve water due to a water main break.

The break occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and the township said crews are working to locate it.

Residents may experience a drop in water pressure while this is happening.

The township will keep residents updated until the situation is resolved.

You can get updates on their website at www.cranberrytownship.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group