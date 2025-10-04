Cranberry Township looks for volunteers to help rake their neighbors’ leaves this fall

CRANBERRY, Pa. — As the leaves begin to fall, a Butler County community is asking people to help their neighbors through a volunteer program.

Cranberry Township officials just announced that applications are now open for its Leaf Angel program, which matches residents who can’t rake their own leaves with volunteers who can. Officials say this program is a direct result of the Snow Angel program in the winter.

The program runs from Nov. 1 until the end of yard waste collection.

Volunteers can apply now online. Those in need of assistance can sign up between Oct. 13 and Oct. 24.

Assistance provided through the program is based on the number of volunteers who sign up. Volunteers and residents in need will be matched starting on the week of Oct. 27.

Township officials say this program is a perfect opportunity for sports teams, schools, businesses, or individuals who need to get volunteer hours.

Click here to apply, request assistance or learn more about program requirements.

