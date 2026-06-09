Cranberry Township Police asking for help finding missing, ‘vulnerable’ teen

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township Police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy they consider “vulnerable.”

Police said Apury Sudehely, 17, was last seen on Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. at Chelsey Court.

Apury is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair. He was wearing a green T-shirt, a gray jacket and possibly had a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Cranberry Township Police Department at 724-282-1221.

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