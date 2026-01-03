Cranberry Township sets collection dates for live Christmas trees

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township officials have set collection dates for live Christmas trees.

Township officials set collection for between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12. They say trees should be placed at the curb during your regular collection day.

Before putting your tree on the curb, township officials ask that you remove all ornaments, tinsel and lights. The tree should also be cut into four-foot sections.

Trees should not be placed in plastic bags or carts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group