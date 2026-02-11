Cranberry Township woman prepares to turn 105, community celebrates

CRANBERRY, Pa. — A local woman is getting ready to celebrate her 105th birthday in just a few weeks, but on Tuesday, Cranberry Township’s 55+ club threw her a party!

Margaret Pecoraro showed up with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter at the 55 + Club’s meeting this afternoon to a surprise party with her friends in the club.

She says she was very surprised and even said she doesn’t feel like she deserves it!

Pecoraro says she is still an avid baker, always having desserts like cakes and cookies at the ready. She tells Channel 11 she also likes to do crafts and knit: anything to stay active.

Her granddaughter also says she uses Meta AI-glasses to help her read and listen to audiobooks.

Channel 11 asked her for some tips on how she’s made it to 105!

“Number 1, keep active. Don’t sit around. Keep active. Exercise. I don’t exercise a lot, but I do some exercise, move my feet, march in place, something to keep limber, and eat well-balanced food!”

Margaret’s birthday is on February 21st.

