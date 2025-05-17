Crash involving PennDOT vehicle shuts down most of I-279

Most of southbound I-279 is closed due to a crash involving a PennDOT vehicle.

An Allegheny County 911 official tells Channel 11 that the crash was reported near the Mt. Nebo exit just after 7:20 a.m. A PennDOT official confirms the crash involved one of their vehicles that was picking up litter.

The crash has shut down all southbound I-279 from the I-79/279 split to a mile south of Camp Horne Road.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group