Crash involving tractor-trailer on I-79 snarls traffic

A crash on a highway in northern Allegheny County is causing traffic delays.

PennDOT’s 511 Map states there’s a multivehicle crash on southbound I-79 in Marshall Township, near the I-76/PA Turnpike on-ramp.

The traffic camera in the area shows that at least one tractor-trailer is involved in the crash.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch officials say, at this point, no one has been taken to area hospitals from the scene.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, but there’s a significant backup.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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