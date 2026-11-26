BOGGSVILLE, Pa. — A family is left picking up the pieces just before the holidays after a devastating fire at their home on Sarver Road in Boggsville, a village in South Buffalo Township.

“Yeah, sadly, the night before Thanksgiving,” said neighbor Thomas Parenti.

At one point, the fire was so intense it caused the roof to collapse.

Fire destroys house in Boggsville (WPXI/WPXI)

“I was just sitting down after dinner watching TV, and I looked out my window, and I saw the house glowing, basically,” Parenti said. “It was a very bright glow, and I screamed, ‘The house is on fire next door,’ and we all ran out.”

Parenti wasn’t surprised how quickly the house went up in flames.

“At first it wasn’t that bad; we saw it pretty early, but it grew intense very quickly, because the nature of the house- very old, very dry,” he said. “It went up pretty quick, and they got it under control quick; the fire department, and lots of them, were here quick.”

Thankfully, the family was all able to get out safely.

“Oh, so glad. I’m always worried with neighbors when something goes down that someone’s going to get hurt,” Parenti said. “Those kids are sweethearts; the last thing I’d ever want to see is one of them get hurt.”

The family posted a GoFundMe for help.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The man who lives there posted on the GoFundMe saying they lost everything in the fire the same day his fiancé got her stitches taken out after her surgery to remove thyroid cancer and said they had no home insurance.

“This neighborhood rallies around people really quick. When the house next door burned down, they had more clothes than they knew what to do with within a couple days. So, I mean, people really step up and help,” Parenti said. “Anything I can do to help? For sure. They know where I live!”

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