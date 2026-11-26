PITTSBURGH — Chilly and damp this evening with more rain overnight; temperatures stay steady in the low 40s to the upper 30s. Allow extra time if traveling this evening, as roads are wet.

Click here to track the rain with LIVE radar.

Clouds stick around for Black Friday shopping, with occasional rain showers at times along with some mixed precipitation at times. Highs will only reach around 40 degrees, with wind chills mostly in the 20s throughout the day.

The weekend will be mostly dry with some sun mixing in by Saturday; highs will be in the mid-40s. More clouds Sunday with a few showers possible late in the day.

Hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

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