Crash shuts down both westbound lanes of I-70 in Washington County

A crash has both lanes of I-70 in Washington County just before the West Virginia line.

The crash involves a FedEx truck and a tanker truck.

Although both lanes are closed, traffic appears to be getting by slowly on the shoulder.

State police are telling drivers to consider using a different route.

It’s unknown right now if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we get them.

