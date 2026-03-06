Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle along a major road in Wilkins Township.

The call to Allegheny County 911 for the crash in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway came in around 4:33 a.m.

Officers on the scene told Channel 11 that the crash was a hit-and-run.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking story, and we have a crew on the scene working to learn. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

