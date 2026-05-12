Long vacant property in Churchill may soon be developed after zoning change

CHURCHILL, Pa. — The old George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park in Churchill could soon have a new purpose.

On Monday night, the Churchill Borough Council approved new zoning regulations that would allow developers to transform the vacant property into something new: Legacy Crossings, a mixed-use space that could include retailers, restaurants and a grocery store.

On Tuesday, Commonwealth Commercial Real Estate showed Channel 11 what the concept looks like at this stage, saying it is still very much a work in progress.

“It’s the next logical step to move this along because we had to get approval for mixed use to be able to entertain the concepts that we have that want to be here. There’s some really great retailers that want to be here, some new to our market, they would all be very complementary to what’s here,” said JR Yocco of Commonwealth Commercial Real Estate. “[There has been] a lot of strong interest from grocers, big box users…”

The 130-acre site has been vacant since the late 1990s. At one time, the site was supposed to be a $300-million Amazon distribution center, but in March 2022, Amazon pulled the plug. At the time, the future of the property, owned by Churchill Crossings LP, was in limbo.

“I remember when it was still active and people were still working there,” said Bart Biamonte, a longtime Churchill resident. “Churchill has been struggling - what could fit in here?”

The zoning ordinance approved by borough officials discourages data centers, blocks vape shops and tattoo parlors, and allows for residential development.

Commonwealth said developers looked at the Waterfront and Easton Town Center in Columbus for inspiration and told Channel 11 there’s been a lot of positive feedback from the public.

“As a lifetime resident of the East, it’s exciting to see some attention back on that side of town,” Yocco said.

“The only thing we sort of push back on is - don’t build office space. Shops, coffee shops … would probably be a better fit,” Biamonte said. “Whatever they could bring in, especially if it raises tax revenue,”

Channel 11 reached out to the mayor and borough council leaders about the project and are waiting to hear back.

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