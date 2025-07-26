Crash shuts down part of eastbound US 22 in Allegheny County; injuries reported

Part of a highway in Allegheny County is closed while first responders are on scene of a crash.

According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound US 22 between the Hankey Farms Exit and Old Steuvenville Pk/Bayer Road exit.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatch official confirmed people were taken to area hospitals from this crash. The dispatcher wasn’t immediately aware how many people were hurt in the crash.

PennDOT anticipates the roadway reopening by noon.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

