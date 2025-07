PITTSBURGH — A crash shut down the outbound lanes of Route 28 at the 31st Street Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday morning.

Both lanes have since reopened.

Inbound was down to one lane for a short time, as well.

Dispatchers said at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group