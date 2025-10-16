Crawford School of Terror in Connellsville celebrates 10th year of creating scares

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A local attraction is celebrating its 10th year of creating scares for the community.

Crawford School of Terror in Connellsville transformed from a family Halloween party into one of Fayette County’s most popular haunted attractions.

The haunted house, co-owned by Suzie and Troy Flesik, began as a suggestion by Suzie’s brother, Johnny Molinaro, who saw potential in their elaborate Halloween parties.

The Flesiks purchased the old Crawford School building in 2008, and after years of planning and personal challenges, they opened the haunted house in 2016.

“This goes back to my brother Johnny,” said Suzie Flesik. “I am the youngest of 10. Johnny and I were very close. We would have Halloween parties every year together.”

The Crawford School of Terror features “Three Floors of Fright,” using the expansive space of the old school building, including the basement. The haunt has grown significantly since its opening, now boasting more actors and elaborate scenes.

Suzie Flesik recalls the early days of the haunted house, which opened on a tight budget with her family and volunteer actors.

“It was just me, Troy and my kids,” she said. “They acted in the haunt. They were 15, 11 and 9. We had volunteer actors; we didn’t pay anybody because I didn’t know if I could.”

The haunted house hosts themed nights and events throughout the season, including a Lights Out night on Halloween and an Over 18 Night, where guests must sign a waiver to participate.

The haunt also features food trucks, a midway with games and additional attractions like the Last Ride coffin simulator.

Click here for more information on the Crawford School of Terror.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group