Crews battle fire in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a fire at a home in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood.
The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Spring Garden Avenue.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the multi-story house.
No injuries have been reported.
