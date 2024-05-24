Local

Crews battle fire in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

House fire A fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Spring Garden Avenue in Troy Hill.

PITTSBURGH — Crews are battling a fire at a home in the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Spring Garden Avenue.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the multi-story house.

No injuries have been reported.

