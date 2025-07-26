Crews battle house fire in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in Duquesne Saturday evening.

According to the City of Duquesne Fire Chief Frank Cobb, there was a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Miller Avenue around 5 p.m.

Crews were called out to the scene and arrived just three minutes after the call time.

Cobb said that the fire appears to have started in the back of the home and then made its way inside.

Firefighters got the fire under control in 10 minutes after being on scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Allegheny County Fire Marshals are headed to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

