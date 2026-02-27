Crews battle house fire in Ohio Township

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters battled a house fire in Ohio Township early Friday morning.

The call for the fire in the 400 block of Nicholson Road came into 911 around 3:25 a.m.

When our crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the home.

Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief Justin Klingenberg said that the fire started in the basement. He said that made putting out the fire difficult because the first floor sank through, so firefighters couldn’t get into the home.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The Salvation Army has responded to assist.

The fire marshal is now investigating the cause.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group