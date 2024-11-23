Crews battle house fire in rain in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Crews fought a fire in the rain in Homewood on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said firefighters were called to the 7300 block of Race Street at 8:55 p.m.

A sticker on the house said it was condemned.

Despite wet conditions, crews were working on the roof when Channel 11 arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

