Crews battle large building fire in Kittanning

KITTANNING, Pa. — Multiple stations are on the scene of a large fire in Armstrong County.

The four-alarm fire is at a building on South Jefferson Street.

The fire appears to have broken out on the upper floor of the building.

Earthbound Apothecary, a business that sells bath and body products, is located at the bottom. It’s unclear if they sustained any damage.

Several roads are closed around downtown Kittanning.

Fire officials are asking people to stay clear of the area.

We have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

