ROSS TWP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday evening in Ross Township.

According to Allegheny County 911, there was a report of a house fire in the 90 block of Hillendale Road around 6:30 p.m.

The West View Volunteer Fire Department says the fire spread into the basement of the home, but was being handled by the first arriving units.

Crews battled house fire in Ross Township (West View Volunteer Fire Department)

The fire was advancing quickly so crews stretched a line off the fire truck to contain the fire.

No one was injured in this fire. It is unknown if anyone was home at the time

