Local

Crews begin demolishing last portion of former Washington Mall

By WPXI.com News Staff
PHOTOS: Crews begin demolishing last portion of former Washington Mall After sitting abandoned for more than a decade, the Washington Mall is in its final days. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After sitting abandoned for more than a decade, the Washington Mall is in its final days.

Crews on Wednesday used an excavator to tear down what remained of the last portion, including the former JCPenney.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 Exclusive: Inside look at demolition of Washington Mall

Drone 11 got video of the remaining rubble. See the view from the sky and learn the plans for what comes next during Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read