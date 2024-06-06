Local

Crews called to tractor-trailer crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Turnpike crash Crews were called to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving at least one tractor-trailer on Wednesday night. (Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

First responders were called to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving at least one tractor-trailer on Wednesday night.

It happened in Mount Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County at around 10:40 p.m.

One lane of Interstate 76 East was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Photos from the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department showed what appears to be the cab of a truck completely mangled.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania
  • Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting
  • Bear spotted near McKnight Road
  • VIDEO: Police looking for driver who hit 7-year-old boy in Stowe Township, drove away
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read