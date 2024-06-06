Crews called to tractor-trailer crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

First responders were called to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving at least one tractor-trailer on Wednesday night.
It happened in Mount Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County at around 10:40 p.m.
One lane of Interstate 76 East was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.
Photos from the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department showed what appears to be the cab of a truck completely mangled.
No injuries were reported.
