Crews called to tractor-trailer crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

First responders were called to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving at least one tractor-trailer on Wednesday night.

It happened in Mount Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County at around 10:40 p.m.

One lane of Interstate 76 East was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Photos from the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department showed what appears to be the cab of a truck completely mangled.

No injuries were reported.

