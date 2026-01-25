Crews extinguish ceiling fire in Allegheny County

EMSWORTH, Pa. — Emergency crews extinguished a ceiling fire in Allegheny County on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Emsworth Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the 100 block of Oliver Avenue around 1:30 p.m. for a reported house fire.

Smoke was showing on all sides of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters found a fire in the ceiling and were able to put it out.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group