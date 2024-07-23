Local

Crews respond to car crash in Marshall-Shadeland

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Emergency responders are on the scene of a car crash in Marshall-Shadeland.

Officials tell Channel 11 crews were called to Eckert Street and Shadeland Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

A witness told Channel 11 there was a police chase before the crash.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News for the latest.

