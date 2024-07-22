Human remains found inside car pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont

OAKMONT — Allegheny County police are investigating after human remains were found inside a car pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont.

Dispatchers received a call around 5:15 p.m. Sunday for a car found in the river near California Avenue.

A dive team was requested to assist. Once the car was recovered, detectives, along with the Medical Examiner’s Office, determined there were human remains inside.

The remains have not yet been identified and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

