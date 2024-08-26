Local

Crews respond to diesel spill in Monroeville

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a diesel spill in Monroeville on Monday afternoon.

The spill happened just before 1 p.m., according to Monroeville Fire Department No. 5.

Once on scene, crews found an estimated 300 gallons of diesel covering the road.

Monroeville fire crews worked to contain the spill and remove the diesel from the roadway.

