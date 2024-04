CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a house fire in Center Township, Butler County.

The fire broke out in the 600 block of Sunset Drive near Holyoke Road at 3:15 p.m., Butler County 911 said.

Dispatchers also said there were no injuries in the blaze.

