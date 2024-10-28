Charleroi house damaged in fire

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A house in Charleroi was damaged in a fire Monday morning.

Washington County 911 said units from several companies were called to Crest Avenue at 10:04 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw damage on the upper floor of the building.

No one was hurt in the blaze, dispatchers said.

