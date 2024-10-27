Local

Bomb threat at Pennsylvania GOP office under investigation

By WPXI.com News Staff

Stock police lights

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Several agencies are investigating a bomb threat made to a Republican Committee Office in Pennsylvania.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports the threat was made at an office in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County, after 11 a.m. Saturday. Someone allegedly threatened to “shoot up the building” or “bomb it.”

In a post on X, Pennsylvania State Police confirms it’s investigating the threat with the FBI, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement in Whitpain Township.

The Pennsylvania GOP says the office was forced to close after the threatening phone call.

