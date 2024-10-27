Bomb threat at Pennsylvania GOP office under investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Several agencies are investigating a bomb threat made to a Republican Committee Office in Pennsylvania.

NBC News affiliate WCAU reports the threat was made at an office in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County, after 11 a.m. Saturday. Someone allegedly threatened to “shoot up the building” or “bomb it.”

In a post on X, Pennsylvania State Police confirms it’s investigating the threat with the FBI, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement in Whitpain Township.

There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter. We are committed to working with the @PAStateDept to ensure the 2024 elections are safe, secure, and fair. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2024

The Pennsylvania GOP says the office was forced to close after the threatening phone call.

