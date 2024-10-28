Families of victims, survivors of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting hold ceremony on 6 year anniversary

PITTSBURGH — Sunday marked six years since the deadliest antisemitic attack on American soil. On Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 Jewish worshipers in the hate-fueled attack.

A commemoration was held at the Jewish Community Center to honor the innocent lives taken on that day and stand united against hate. The remembrance ceremony was filled with songs, prayers and stories of the victims.

Dried-out bouquets were on display for people to see for the first time. The flowers were part of a memorial that was left outside the Tree of Life synagogue in the hours following the mass shooting.

“I’d like to think that as a community, we continue to heal,” said Tree of Life synagogue Rabbi Jeffrey Myers. “We’re still healing.”

Rabbi Myers survived the attack by crawling into a bathroom and calling 911.

“For me, it’s painful,” Myers said. “I recall the day. The recording of it...it’s seared in my brain. It starts to play and for me; it doesn’t stop.”

The mass shooting was one of the darkest days for the Jewish community.

“It is really important that we take a moment and acknowledge that fateful day,” said Jason Kunzman, JCC’s president & CEO. “What is so amazing, again, is the resilience of the community to be able to come back to the scene where so many tears were shed and to reflect together as a community and continue our healing process.”

During the somber ceremony, victims’ families, survivors, Jewish community leaders and first responders hugged and shared tears as they read the 11 names aloud and lit a candle in their memory.

“Joyce Fienberg; Rich Gottfried; Rose Mallinger; Jerry Rabinowitz; Cecil Rosenthal; David Rosenthal; Bernice Simon; Sylvan Simon; Dan Stein; Melvin Wax; Irving Younger,” said Maggie Feinstein, the director of 10.27 Healing Partnership.

At 97 years old, Rose Mallinger was the oldest victim but to her family, she was young at heart.

“I always think about where I was in this moment at this time on the 27th, 2018 and it’s still hard,” said Amy Mallinger, Rose Mallinger’s granddaughter.

Amy Mallinger said they keep Rose’s memory alive by sharing her stories.

“She loved to laugh, and she loved to be with our family,” she said. “She was the matriarch of our family. She loved to play games, so we do that. We eat her favorite foods. I went to Pamela’s [Diner] today and I had the Bubbi special.”

Rabbi Dorris Dyen was on her way to the Tree of Life synagogue and heard gunshots from inside the building. She said her husband kept her and others from going inside before police even got there.

“I have to say every day when I wake up, I give thanks that I’m here,” Dyen said. “I am still here.”

