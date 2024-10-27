Steelers QB Justin Fields unexpectedly added to injury report

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was unexpectedly added to the team’s injury report on Sunday with a hamstring injury. Fields had been a full participant in practice all week, but team spokesman Burt Lauten announced on Sunday that Fields had been added to the team’s injury report and is considered questionable to play on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

The Steelers generally hold a team walkthrough the day before a game. The exact circumstances of Fields’ injury have not been reported.

Russell Wilson is expected to make his second consecutive start at quarterback for the Steelers after he himself finally returned last week from a preseason calf injury. Fields dressed as the backup to Wilson but did not play in last Sunday’s Steelers victory over the New York Jets. If Fields is unable to dress, Kyle Allen would serve as the team’s backup quarterback. Allen made one appearance while Wilson was out, playing two snaps while Fields was checked for a concussion in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers do not have a fourth quarterback, either on their active roster or on their practice squad.

