Crews respond to reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on scene of a reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons.

According to 911, fire crews were called to the 200 block of E Ohio Street around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

There are no report of injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

