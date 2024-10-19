Crews respond to reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on scene of a reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons.

According to 911, fire crews were called to the 200 block of E Ohio Street around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews are on scene for a reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons

There are no report of injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group