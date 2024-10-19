Crews respond to reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on scene of a reported structure fire at Allegheny Commons.
According to 911, fire crews were called to the 200 block of E Ohio Street around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.
There are no report of injuries at this time.
Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
