Crews responding to fire in Elizabeth Township, asking people to avoid the area

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a fire in Elizabeth Township.

Dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 6700 block of Smithfield Street came in around 10:23 a.m.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Units are responding to a working fire on Smithfield Street in the Boston Section of Elizabeth Township. Avoid the area if possible. Posted by Elizabeth Township Fire Department on Friday, August 23, 2024

