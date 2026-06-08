Crews work to remove jack-knifed trailer from road in Fayette County

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to remove a jack-knifed trailer from a street in Fayette County.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, South Connellsville Borough officials say the tractor-trailer is on West Painter Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Officials have not provided an exact time frame for how long it will take to remove the vehicle, but said it will be “a while.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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