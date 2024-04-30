Crews to work on traffic calming projects on 2 Homewood streets

PITTSBURGH — Construction crews are set to work on two traffic-calming projects in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

The construction will start Wednesday on Hamilton Avenue between North Braddock Avenue and Oakwood Street and Kelly Street between Brushton Avenue and Oakwood Street. The project should be completed in three days.

Crews will work to build two speed tables on both streets and install permanent signage and pavement markings.

City officials say this project comes after data collected in 2020 found that more than 60% of vehicles speed on the two roads.

During construction, Hamilton Avenue will be down to one lane, and flaggers will be stationed to allow alternating traffic. Kelly Street will be closed, but flaggers will be stationed to allow local traffic through.

