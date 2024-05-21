Butler County jewelry store owners thankful for community help after truck crashes into business

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Channel 11 got a close-up look Tuesday at the significant damage inside a longtime jewelry store in Center Township, Butler County.

The owners of Golden Dreams Jewelers said they got a call just before 9 p.m. Monday that a pickup truck crashed through the roof of their business. They couldn’t believe it.

“We could see there was a hole and there was a truck, and it was still in here upside down and someone still in the vehicle,” Shirley Chilcott said.

The driver of the truck was flown to a local hospital. Fire officials said the truck was heading south on Sunset Drive when it came off the hillside and went into the building.

“I was worried about the person in the car, but I cried because this is our retirement. This building, this business, for 47 years. This was our retirement,” Chilcott said.

Channel 11 saw crews trying to fix the damage Tuesday. The part of the building that’s damaged is where the bathrooms and breakroom used to be.

”We don’t have water. Don’t have electric. Don’t have gas and we have a hole in our jewelry store,” Chilcott said.

The owners say they appreciate the support they’ve received from the community. People have been helping them move inventory.

The owners said before the crash, they were open one day a week because they were close to retiring and were planning to rent out this building. They are staying optimistic and hope repairs can be made quickly. The owners said they are hiring security to watch the building until all the repairs are made.

Channel 11 reached out to state police about the driver’s condition but hasn’t heard back.

