Crews wrap up work on 30th Street Bridge project

PITTSBURGH — From a riverfront restaurant to a walking trail and marina, Jean Remmy says there’s a lot to love about living on an island in Pittsburgh city limits.

“I’ve lived here for eight years. We enjoy it very much,” Remmy said. “It’s a really nice place to be in the middle of the city. You feel like you’re out in the country somewhere.”

But over the years, those who live in Washington’s Landing noticed the 30th Street Bridge, the neighborhood’s primary point of entry, was deteriorating.

“What we’ve seen on the bridge were some potholes, there was a section of the sidewalk that was pulled way apart,” said Nick Certo, who lives in the neighborhood.

So the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure got to work, replacing expansion joints, repairing sidewalks and railings, and upgrading lighting as part of a $1.84 million project. Remmy said she and her neighbors were pleasantly surprised when the bulk of the work got done early.

“It started in early April, and they told us till September, and they got it finished last week. So they did a really nice job getting it done early,” Remmy said.

The project also includes a new latex modified concrete overlay on the deck, part of an investment the city says protects the integrity of the bridge from harmful elements with the goal of making it structurally sound for years to come.

“We’re really glad to have it back in business and back in good shape. That was key,” Certo said.

Crews will be putting some final touches on the bridge over the course of the next few weeks, so you might see some flaggers directing traffic, but city officials said any delays should be minimal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2023 Cox Media Group