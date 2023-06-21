Crime Stoppers seek information on man missing since 2019

McDonald Borough police are investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Steven Paul McEwen, who has been reported missing in Aug. 2019 by a family member.

The last communication with McEwen was by phone, during which he made suicidal comments.

McEwen was from the Pittsburgh area and had become homeless after losing his job, according to police. He was last living in a tent in the woods in McDonald.

McEwen is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 210 to 220 pounds. He has red hair, which is possibly shoulder length, a beard and blue eyes. He has freckles on his face and a serenity prayer tattoo on his left forearm.

McEwen goes by the nickname “Polar Bear.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDonald Borough Police Department at 724-926-2105 and speak to Chief Ahlborn or Officer Kubacki or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

