One dollar.

That’s where the prices start in online marketplaces to buy a Social Security number.

Consumer Investigator Justin Gray found out that may be all it takes to steal your identity.

On Channel 11 Morning News at 6:45 a.m., how criminals are getting your information, and how to protect yourself.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group