Critters on display as Youngwood-based animal rehab center, hospital shows off its work

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — A Youngwood-based animal rehabilitation center and hospital invited the public to take a look at their work on Saturday.

Wildlife Works had several of its birds on display for the public to meet, as it worked to raise money for its animals and the work the organization does.

Among the birds was a 4-and-a-half-year-old golden eagle, whose trainer said is not for the faint of heart.

“I don’t know about fun. It’s self-satisfying,” said master falconer Rich Lawson. “It’s a lot of work to train, keep up with the bird, the feeding and training. But everybody’s got a hobby.”

The hospital says it regularly takes in injured or abandoned raptors, songbirds and small mammals to care for with the goal of returning them to the wild.

